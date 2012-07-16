FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa power buffer down to 1 pct of capacity
July 16, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa power buffer down to 1 pct of capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday power would be extremely tight during evening peak hours, with demand expected to reach its highest point this winter as a cold front sends a chill through much of the country.

In a bi-weekly status update, Eskom said it had 36 580 MW of available capacity for the evening peak against forecast demand of 36 258 MW, leaving a buffer of less than one percent.

It said snow and heavy rain had affected some power lines and sub-stations over the weekend though a unit of a nuclear plant that had tripped out last week had returned to service.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
