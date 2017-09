JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom said on Saturday it had lifted an electricity emergency declared on Friday but warned the grid would remain tight in the forseeable future.

The state-owned company has battled to meet demand since 2008, when a power crunch forced the closure of mines, factories and smelters for days. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)