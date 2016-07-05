FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Eskom says might shun Anglo American to look for cheaper coal
July 5, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-South Africa's Eskom says might shun Anglo American to look for cheaper coal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Anglo American comment)

JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Eskom is paying too much for the coal it buys from one of Anglo American's mines and will shop around for a cheaper source, an executive at the power utility said on Tuesday.

* "It's unacceptable and we will change and we will go to unconventional suppliers," Eskom's Group Executive for Generation Matshela Koko told reporters.

* Anglo's New Denmark Colliery is the most expensive coal supplier to Eskom, Koko told Reuters.

* Eskom's Tutuka power station was paying Anglo American 1,600 rand ($109) per tonne, said Koko.

* However, Anglo's spokesman Moeketsi Mofokeng said the company charged Eskom an average of 668 rand per tonne during the last financial year.

* European coal futures traded around $58.90 per tonne at 1030 GMT.

* Eskom, which had faced a funding shortfall and struggled to keep the lights on in Africa's most industrialised economy, said it posted a net profit of 4.6 billion rand in the year to March from 0.2 billion rand in the previous year.

* The utility also said it had secured 57 percent of the funding for its 2016/2017 financial year.

* Eskom had received 23 billion rand in the 2015/2016 financial year which ended in March through government loans and an equity injection.($1 = 14.7218 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

