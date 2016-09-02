FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom extends nuclear power consultation period
September 2, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Eskom extends nuclear power consultation period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Friday it has extended by 30 days the period for interested parties in the Eastern Cape province to comment on its plan to build nuclear plants.

The utility said in a statement a notice of its "intention to construct and operate multiple nuclear installations (power reactors)" will be published in the Government Gazette this month and comments will be accepted for up to 30 days after that.

Environmental and civic groups have expressed concern about the two proposed sites in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provinces, while economists have said South Africa cannot afford to build new nuclear power plants. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)

