S.Africa's Eskom to cut 2,000 MW of power from grid on Monday

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom [ESCJ. UL] will cut 2,000 megawatts of electricity from the strained national power grid on Monday from 1400 GMT to 2000 GMT, the utility said on its official Twitter account.

Africa’s most advanced economy is in the midst of its worst electricity crisis since 2008 and South Africans are subjected to frequent controlled power cuts which Eskom implements to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)