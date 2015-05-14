FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.African minister not in favour of privatised utility services
May 14, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

S.African minister not in favour of privatised utility services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s public enterprises minister, who oversees state-owned power utility Eskom, said on Thursday she was not in favour of privatising basic services such as electricity but did not rule out a strategic partner in some instances.

South Africa’s Treasury said on Wednesday it is considering either partially privatising Eskom or putting up some of its assets for sale to secure funding for the cash-strapped power, which is struggling with serious power supply shortages.

“I actually don’t really believe we should have privatization when it comes to basic services ... (however) there are parts of what we own that could go to a strategic partner, but when it comes to basic services I am not in favour,” Lynne Brown told reporters in response to a question on the possible privatisation of Eskom. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

