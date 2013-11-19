FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa power supply to be tight for next two weeks - Eskom
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 19, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

S.Africa power supply to be tight for next two weeks - Eskom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom expects electricity supply to be tight for the next two weeks after some of its aged generating units tripped on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“During summer we take off some of our generating units for maintenance. Some of them just trip because many of them are old. Today we have many of them tripping in addition to the ones we had planned for service,” the spokesman said.

“We are going to have a problem for the next two weeks.” (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.