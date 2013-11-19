S.Africa power supply to be tight for next two weeks - Eskom

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom expects electricity supply to be tight for the next two weeks after some of its aged generating units tripped on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“During summer we take off some of our generating units for maintenance. Some of them just trip because many of them are old. Today we have many of them tripping in addition to the ones we had planned for service,” the spokesman said.

“We are going to have a problem for the next two weeks.” (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)