S.Africa's Treasury says sold Vodacom shares at 10 pct discount
July 1, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Treasury says sold Vodacom shares at 10 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government sold its 13.91 percent stake in mobile firm Vodacom to raise funds for power utility Eskom at a 10 percent discount due to the large size of the deal, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

“The pricing is based on market prices, based on the 30-day volume weighted average price (of its shares),” it said in a statement. “We are anticipating that the proceeds will be in excess of 23 billion rand ($2 billion) that will be allocated to Eskom.”

$1 = 12.1777 rand Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
