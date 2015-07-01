S.Africa's Treasury says sold Vodacom shares at 10 pct discount

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government sold its 13.91 percent stake in mobile firm Vodacom to raise funds for power utility Eskom at a 10 percent discount due to the large size of the deal, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

“The pricing is based on market prices, based on the 30-day volume weighted average price (of its shares),” it said in a statement. “We are anticipating that the proceeds will be in excess of 23 billion rand ($2 billion) that will be allocated to Eskom.”