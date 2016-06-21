FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union rejects improved wage offer from Eskom
June 21, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

South Africa's NUM union rejects improved wage offer from Eskom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved wage offer from South African power utility Eskom as it still fell short of its demands.

“We have rejected the offer and we will now get a new mandate from the workers so that we can continue to engage,” Helen Diatile, the union’s chief negotiator told Reuters.

She said the company had raised its offer to 5.75 percent from 5 percent but that still fell short of the union’s demand for a 15 percent wage increase for its lowest paid members. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

