UPDATE 2-South Africa's NUM union ends strike at power utility Eskom

By Tanisha Heiberg

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has ended a week-long strike after signing a wage deal with state-owned utility Eskom, the country's sole power provider, the union said on Friday.

The dispute was the latest problem to beset Eskom, which has struggled to meet power demand in Africa's most industrialised country, which is on the verge of recession and is grappling with a fuel sector strike as well as a potential stoppage in the auto sector.

Eskom, which has managed a year without frequent blackouts that have hurt the economy in the past, said in a statement it had signed a two-year wage deal with the NUM and Solidarity union, following overnight talks.

The utility said the strike, which started on Monday affecting some of its power plants, had not impacted electricity supplies.

"The strike is over," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

The new deal signed between Eskom, the NUM and Solidarity union grants the lowest paid workers increases of 10 percent and other employees will receive an 8.5 percent raise, in line with the NUM's revised demands.

Eskom had previously offered pay increases of 7 to 9 percent while the NUM, whose members make up a third of the utility's workforce, had on Tuesday lowered its wage demand to between 8.5 to 10 percent from 12 to 13 percent.

Inflation was 6.3 percent in June.

The Solidarity union, whose members were not on strike, said its members had accepted Eskom's latest offer.

The metalworkers union NUMSA, whose members had also not joined the strike, was yet to sign the deal, but has accepted the offer in principle, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

"We are expecting everything to be back to normal by Monday," Phasiwe said.

The work stoppage coincided with a strike by around 15,000 workers in the petrochemical industry who downed tools over wages last week.

However, there have been no significant fuel shortages and refineries, including those operated by Shell, BP , Chevron and Sasol, have maintained output, saying they had adequate contingency plans.

Those involved in the oil sector dispute were on Friday due to hold negotiations mediated by labour authorities.

The strikes risk further hurting an economy on the verge of its first recession in seven years, and the central bank forecasts economic growth at zero percent this year, due to a severe drought and falling commodity prices. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom in Johannesburg and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Writing by James Macharia; editing by Susan Thomas)