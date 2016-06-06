South Africa dollar bond yields at multi-week lows on ratings decision

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Yields on South Africa’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday after ratings agency S&P Global confirmed the country’s investment-grade credit rating, bucking some expectations of a downgrade.

Yields on the 2020, 2025 and 2041 issues slipped 2-3 basis points to the lowest levels since late-April, while the yield in the 2024 bond eased to the lowest since November 2015.

On Friday, S&P left its rating BBB- but kept its negative outlook, citing low GDP growth. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; eding by Sujata Rao)