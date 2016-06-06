FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa dollar bond yields at multi-week lows on ratings decision
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

South Africa dollar bond yields at multi-week lows on ratings decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Yields on South Africa’s dollar-denominated bonds fell across the curve on Monday after ratings agency S&P Global confirmed the country’s investment-grade credit rating, bucking some expectations of a downgrade.

Yields on the 2020, 2025 and 2041 issues slipped 2-3 basis points to the lowest levels since late-April, while the yield in the 2024 bond eased to the lowest since November 2015.

On Friday, S&P left its rating BBB- but kept its negative outlook, citing low GDP growth. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; eding by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.