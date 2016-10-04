FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Johannesburg stock exchange fails in bid to block new rival
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Johannesburg stock exchange fails in bid to block new rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has failed in an interim attempt to block the issuing of an operating licence to a rival bourse, South Africa's Financial Services Board said on Tuesday, although its main appeal is still pending.

The JSE had launched an "urgent application for interim relief", arguing that the creation of the new ZAR X Stock Exchange would cause harm to "the financial system of the country and its investors."

But the FSB, which granted ZAR X a licence on Aug. 31, said its appeal board had found "no evidence that the JSE would suffer harm or prejudice".

The more-than-century-old JSE is Africa's biggest and most liquid stock market. The interim application was lodged pending the hearing of the main appeal, whose result will be heard at a later stage, the FSB said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.