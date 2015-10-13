S.Africa's weaker rand has "muted" impact on exports - treasury

CAPE TOWN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The depreciation of South Africa’s rand has had a “muted” impact on Africa’s most developed economy because weaker commodity prices have offset the benefits for exporters of having a weaker currency, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

“The depreciation has occurred side-by-side with falls in commodity prices which hurt in terms of what we get for our exports,” Lungisa Fuzile, Director-General of the Treasury, told reporters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)