UPDATE 1-South Africa c'act gap risk to financial system stability - cbank

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s current account deficit, while shrinking, presents a marked risk to the stability of the country’s financial system, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

Africa’s most advanced economy relies heavily on foreign portfolio inflows to finance the gap, which narrowed to 5.1 percent of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2013, from 6.4 percent previously.

In its latest financial stability review, the bank said one of the more prominent risks to domestic financial stability was the impact of tapering of loose U.S. monetary policy and the effect that potentially higher interest rates in advanced economies could have on emerging markets.

Currencies like South Africa’s rand weakened sharply last year and have remained under pressure in 2014 on expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back on its asset-buying programme, depriving emerging markets of portfolio flows.

On Thursday, South Africa’s central bank noted that strikes in the key mining sector - whose exports accounted for about 60 percent of export revenue in 2013 - had not only hit output but also hampered debt repayment by both companies and individuals in the industry.

"Strike action not only hampers productivity, but could also reduce the capacity of mining houses and workers to service their debt, with potential implications for the banking sector," it said.