South African banks want ANC to act over deputy finmin claims

CAPE TOWN, March 17 (Reuters) - South African banks wants the ruling party to prevent outsiders from interfering with the National Treasury, its managing director said, after a scandal involving wealthy friends of the president rocked the government.

Cas Coovadia, head of the South African Banking Association, said the government should get its house in order after markets were rattled by claims that a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)