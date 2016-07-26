FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa stuck in low growth trap - finmin
July 26, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

South Africa stuck in low growth trap - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy will avoid a recession in 2016 but remains in a low growth trap and is likely to see economic expansion forecasts revised lower, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

The Treasury's February estimate of 0.9 percent growth in 2016 was likely to change by the time of the October medium term budget, Gordhan told a media briefing on the sidelines of an investment summit.

The central bank last week cut its growth forecast to zero percent for 2016. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

