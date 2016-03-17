FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Chamber of Mines says concerned over govt links to the Guptas
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

South Africa's Chamber of Mines says concerned over govt links to the Guptas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Chamber of Mines said on Thursday it was concerned by the links between the state and the Gupta family adding that undue political influence on the industry was not in the country’s best interests.

“The latest revelations of potential Gupta family involvement in the selection of Cabinet Ministers in South Africa, in processes contrary to the country’s Constitution, are of serious concern to the South African mining industry,” the chamber body said in a statement.

Deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas rocked government when he said on Wednesday that a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been behind his decision to sack the country’s respected finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

