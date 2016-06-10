FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's finmin says has nothing to fear over probe into tax agency unit
June 10, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

South Africa's finmin says has nothing to fear over probe into tax agency unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday he had nothing to hide or worry about in relation to an investigation into a surveillance unit formed at the national tax agency when he headed it.

Gordhan told a business forum that President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Party had issued statements assuring him and the National Treasury of their support. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editig by James Macharia)

