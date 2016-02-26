FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma says has confidence in finance minister Gordhan
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Zuma says has confidence in finance minister Gordhan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he had “full confidence” in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and dismissed “rumours and gossip which insinuate some conspiracy against minister Gordhan”.

The Business Day newspaper reported on Friday that Gordhan threatened to resign from the cabinet last weekend.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said Gordhan’s ultimatum to Zuma ahead of his budget speech was due to a serious deterioration in Godhan’s relationship with South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

