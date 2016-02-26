South Africa's Zuma says has confidence in finance minister Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he had “full confidence” in Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and dismissed “rumours and gossip which insinuate some conspiracy against minister Gordhan”.

The Business Day newspaper reported on Friday that Gordhan threatened to resign from the cabinet last weekend.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said Gordhan’s ultimatum to Zuma ahead of his budget speech was due to a serious deterioration in Godhan’s relationship with South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.