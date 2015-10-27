FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Fire at power station delays flights at South Africa's Cape Town airport
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 27, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Fire at power station delays flights at South Africa's Cape Town airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in last paragraph)

CAPE TOWN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A fire at a power sub-station near South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport delayed flights on Tuesday as fire fighters battled to put out the blaze, an airport official said.

Flights were delayed by up to 45 minutes and some services at the airport were operating on back-up power supplies.

“We have back-up systems which are coming online with power. There are some baggage carousel which are working but we are also doing manual processing,” airport spokeswoman Deirdre David told Reuters.

Neighbouring residential areas were also without power.

The outage comes at a time when South Africa is battling to keep the lights on in Africa’s most advanced economy.

For much of this year, Eskom has had to resort to periodic power cuts to prevent the grid from collapsing, which has contributed to a 1.3 percent contraction in the economy in the second quarter. (Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.