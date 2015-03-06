S.Africa's FirstRand appoints Johan Burger as chief executive

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s FirstRand said Johan Kruger will take over as its chief executive from Sept. 30, taking over from Sizwe Nxasana who is retiring after nine years at the helm of Africa’s second-biggest banking group.

Burger worked as chief financial officer at FirstRand, which is also South Africa’s biggest lender by market value, since 2002. He was appointed deputy chief executive in 2013.

The lender named Alan Pullinger as deputy chief executive. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)