S.Africa's FirstRand posts 13 pct growth in H1 earnings
March 10, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's FirstRand posts 13 pct growth in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - South African banking group FirstRand reported a 13 percent rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, underpinned by growth in advances and deposits.

Diluted headline earnings totalled 180.5 cents in the six months to end-December, from 159.1 cents a year earlier, FirstRand said. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

“This was driven mainly by ongoing increases in advances, and solid growth from both retail and corporate deposits,” it said of its net interest income, which increased 19 percent to 17.5 billion rand ($1.44 billion).

However, Africa’s second-largest bank by assets, saw bad debts expand 18 percent. Non-interest revenue, which includes income from fees and commissions, grew 9 percent to 18.8 billion rand.

Shares of FirstRand are up 6 percent this year, in line with Johannesburg’s benchmark Top-40 index.

It is trading at a price earnings ratio of 13.3 times, higher than a median 10.9 times for its three peers. ($1 = 12.1540 rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)

