FirstRand to pay $91 mln for Merchant Bank Ghana stake
#Africa
August 22, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

FirstRand to pay $91 mln for Merchant Bank Ghana stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s FirstRand said on Wednesday it will pay 746.2 million rand ($91 million) for a 75 percent stake in Merchant Bank Ghana, to expand its presence on the continent.

The deal has the approval of Ghanaian shareholders and entails a subscription of new shares worth 154 million and acquisition of shares worth 592.2 million rand, FirstRand said in a statement.

The transaction also excludes some loans on MBG’s balance sheet, which existing shareholders will acquire and continue to collect outstanding balances.

$1 = 8.2180 South African rand Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan

