S.Africa's petrol price to rise by 7 pct
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's petrol price to rise by 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will jump by nearly 7 percent a litre next Wednesday, while the wholesale diesel price will increase by 5 percent, the energy department said on Friday.

South Africa is a net importer of oil and adjusts its fuel price each month to account for changes in the rand exchange rate, the international oil price and government levies.

“During the period under review, the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased (and) the average rand/dollar exchange rate weakened when compared to the previous period,” the energy department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)

