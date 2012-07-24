FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa fuel sector seals 2-year wage deal
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 7:14 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa fuel sector seals 2-year wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - Workers and employers in South Africa’s petroleum sector have agreed on a two-year wage deal, a labour union said on Tuesday, averting a repeat of last year’s strike that left hundreds of dry pumps across Africa’s biggest economy.

Labour union Solidarity said in a statement the deal includes an 8 percent pay rise for 2012 and a consumer price index (CPI) plus 2 percent increment from April 2013.

Solidarity said the agreement for next year was on condition that should CPI drop to below 5 percent, the raise would not be below 7 percent. Should inflation rise above 8 percent then the wages would be raised by not more than 10 percent, it said.

Sasol, PetroSA and Engen are some of the biggest employers in the sector. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)

