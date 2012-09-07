FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa lifts moratorium on shale gas exploration
September 7, 2012

S.Africa lifts moratorium on shale gas exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Africa has lifted a moratorium on shale gas exploration in the country’s semi-arid Karoo region, where the extraction technique of “fracking” might be deployed, minister in the presidency Collins Chabane said on Friday.

“Cabinet endorsed a recommendation of the report on the lifting of the afore-stated moratorium,” Chabane told reporters.

The cabinet imposed the moratorium in April of last year.

Reporting by Wendel Roelf; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

