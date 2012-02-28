FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa Q4 economic growth at 3.2 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

S.Africa Q4 economic growth at 3.2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economic growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in Q3, data showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at 2.9 percent in Q4 from a revised 3.0 percent in the third quarter.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists last week forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.1 percent in Q4, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, while unadjusted year-on-year expansion was seen at 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.