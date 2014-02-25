FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Q4 economic growth quickens to 3.8 percent q/q
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Q4 economic growth quickens to 3.8 percent q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economic growth quickened more than expected to 3.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2013 after expanding by 0.7 percent in Q3, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, the economy grew by 2 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a revised 1.7 percent in the previous three months.

Africa’s largest economy expanded by 1.9 percent in 2013 from 2.5 percent the previous year, the statistics agency added.

Economists polled by Reuters expected quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.4 percent, while the year-on-year rate was seen at 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Vuyani Ndaba)

