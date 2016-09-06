FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

South Africa's economy expands 3.3 percent in Q2 - stats agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy expanded by 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2016 after shrinking by 1.2 percent in the three months to March, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product also expanded by 0.6 percent on an unadjusted year-on-year basis in the second quarter, compared with 0.1 percent contraction in the previous three months, the agency said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a quarter-on-quarter GDP expansion of 2.3 percent while the economy was seen expanding 0.5 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
