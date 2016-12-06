South Africa's economy grows 0.2 pct in third quarter -statistics agency

PRETORIA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy grew by 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016 after expanding by a revised 3.5 percent in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent on an unadjusted year-on-year basis in the third quarter, compared with 0.6 percent expansion in the previous three months, the agency said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a quarter-on-quarter GDP expansion of 0.5 percent while the economy was seen expanding 0.7 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Louise Ireland)