RPT-TABLE-S.Africa Q4 economic growth at 3.2 pct q/q

(Refiles to fix formatting) JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday released the following gross domestic product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter of 2011. At market prices: Period in 2011 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 GDP qtr/qtr* 3.2 1.7 1.0 4.6 GDP yr/yr** 2.9 3.0 3.3 3.4 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes ** Unadjusted - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sectors in 2011 (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) Period Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Agriculture -5.0 -6.9 -9.5 -4.8 Mining and quarrying 0.7 -17.8 -4.5 -4.6 Manufacturing 4.2 -0.7 -8.8 12.8 Electricity, gas & water 1.2 -2.6 1.0 3.1 Construction 1.9 1.8 0.8 1.2 Wholesale, retail trade 5.2 6.1 5.2 2.4 Transport, comms 2.9 2.3 4.3 4.1 Finance, real estate 2.3 4.5 2.7 5.3 General govt. service 4.4 4.2 5.1 3.1 Personal services 3.0 2.5 2.8 2.6 (Compiled by Xola Potelwa)