RPT-TABLE-S.Africa Q4 economic growth at 3.2 pct q/q
February 28, 2012 / 9:59 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-TABLE-S.Africa Q4 economic growth at 3.2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)	
    JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa on
Tuesday released the following gross domestic product (GDP) data
for the fourth quarter of 2011.	
    At market prices:     	
 Period in 2011         Q4      Q3       Q2       Q1
 GDP qtr/qtr*           3.2     1.7      1.0      4.6
 GDP yr/yr**            2.9     3.0      3.3      3.4 
 	
 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes     	
 ** Unadjusted     	
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -     	
Sectors  in 2011    (Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q)
  	
 Period                   Q4      Q3       Q2       Q1  
 Agriculture             -5.0    -6.9     -9.5     -4.8
 Mining and quarrying     0.7   -17.8     -4.5     -4.6
 Manufacturing            4.2    -0.7     -8.8     12.8  
 
 Electricity, gas & water 1.2    -2.6      1.0      3.1  
 
 Construction             1.9     1.8      0.8      1.2
 Wholesale, retail trade  5.2     6.1      5.2      2.4  
 
 Transport, comms         2.9     2.3      4.3      4.1  
 
 Finance, real estate     2.3     4.5      2.7      5.3  
 
 General govt. service    4.4     4.2      5.1      3.1
 Personal services        3.0     2.5      2.8      2.6
 	
	
 (Compiled by Xola Potelwa)

