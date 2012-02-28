UPDATE 1-S.Africa Q4 growth beats fcasts, rates seen on hold

* Reserve likely to keep interest rates steady

* Rand initially firms after stronger-than-expected data (Adds details, reaction background)

By Xola Potelwa

PRETORIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economic growth accelerated more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2011, driven by rising consumer demand caused by lower lending rates, although growth remains weaker than the years running-up to a 2009 recession.

Although surprisingly healthy, analysts said the data still backed the case for rates to remain steady at the Reserve Bank’s next policy meeting in March. The central bank slashed rates by 650 percent in a loosening cycle that ended in November 2010.

Growth quickened to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared with an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, economic growth was at 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a revised 3.0 percent in the third quarter. Preliminary estimates put GDP growth at 3.1 percent in 2011 from 2.9 percent in 2010.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists last week forecast quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, while unadjusted year-on-year expansion was seen at 2.6 percent.

“What those numbers are telling us is that the business cycle uptick in the South African economy continues to unfold and data has the potential to continue surprising in its strength throughout Q1 and into Q2 2012,” said Jana le Roux, an economist at ETM.

“But at this stage, the outlook on interest rates remains stable as growth is still rather soft.”

The rand initially firmed to 7.5150 against the dollar from 7.5351 just before the data release at 0930 GMT. It however retreated to 7.5307 by 1036 GMT.

The yield on the 2015 bond edged up to 6.665 percent from 6.655 percent prior to the data.

Lower interest rates have rekindled demand by easing the debt burden on South Africa’s consumers, but economic growth remains hesitant after the continent’s largest economy suffered its first recession in nearly two decades in 2009.

Growth may slow down in 2012. Last week, the Treasury cut its forecast for the year to 2.7 percent from an October projection of 3.4 percent, mainly reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the U.S. and euro zone, its key trading partner. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)