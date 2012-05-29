TABLE-S.Africa Q1 growth economic growth at 2.7 pct q/q

PRETORIA, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday released the following gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter of 2012. At market prices: Period in Q1 2012 and 2011 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 GDP qtr/qtr* 2.7 3.2 1.7 1.0 4.6 GDP yr/yr** 2.1 2.9 3.0 3.3 3.4 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes ** Unadjusted - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sectors in Q1'12 and 2011(Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) Period Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Agriculture 3.4 -5.0 -6.9 -9.5 -4.8 Mining and quarrying -16.8 0.7 -17.8 -4.5 -4.6 Manufacturing 7.7 4.2 -0.7 -8.8 12.8 Electricity, gas & water -0.1 1.2 -2.6 1.0 3.1 Construction 3.8 1.9 1.8 0.8 1.2 Wholesale, retail trade 3.0 5.2 6.1 5.2 2.4 Transport, comms 2.5 2.9 2.3 4.3 4.1 Finance, real estate 4.1 2.3 4.5 2.7 5.3 General govt. service 2.3 4.4 4.2 5.1 3.1 Personal services 1.7 3.0 2.5 2.8 2.6 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)