TABLE-S.Africa Q1 growth economic growth at 2.7 pct q/q
May 29, 2012 / 9:59 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-S.Africa Q1 growth economic growth at 2.7 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRETORIA, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday released the following
gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter of 2012.  	
    At market prices:       	
    Period in Q1 2012 and  2011	
                          Q1      Q4      Q3       Q2       Q1   
 GDP qtr/qtr*            2.7     3.2     1.7      1.0      4.6  
 GDP yr/yr**             2.1     2.9     3.0      3.3      3.4   
 * Seasonally adjusted and annualised percent changes       	
 ** Unadjusted       	
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -       	
Sectors in Q1'12 and 2011(Seasonally adjusted, annualised change q/q) 	
 
 Period                    Q1       Q4      Q3       Q2       Q1
 Agriculture               3.4    -5.0    -6.9     -9.5     -4.8 
 Mining and quarrying    -16.8     0.7   -17.8     -4.5     -4.6
 Manufacturing             7.7     4.2    -0.7     -8.8     12.8
 Electricity, gas & water -0.1     1.2    -2.6      1.0      3.1
 Construction              3.8     1.9     1.8      0.8      1.2
 Wholesale, retail trade   3.0     5.2     6.1      5.2      2.4
 Transport, comms          2.5     2.9     2.3      4.3      4.1
 Finance, real estate      4.1     2.3     4.5      2.7      5.3
 General govt. service     2.3     4.4     4.2      5.1      3.1
 Personal services         1.7     3.0     2.5      2.8      2.6 
 	
 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
