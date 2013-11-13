FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore Xstrata shares start trading in Johannesburg
November 13, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Glencore Xstrata shares start trading in Johannesburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Glencore Xstrata started trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday, where the mining and commodity trading group has secured a secondary listing.

Glencore is already listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The shares opened at 55 rand ($5.31) each.

Glencore’s activities in Africa are skewed towards chrome and coal production. It has also has copper and platinum interests, including a 25 percent stake in Lonmin, the world’s third-largest producer of platinum.

South Africa’s platinum sector has just come through two tough years with weak platinum prices and labour unrest.

