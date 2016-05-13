FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African gold companies say have not yet decided whether to appeal silicosis judgement
May 13, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

South African gold companies say have not yet decided whether to appeal silicosis judgement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 13 (Reuters) - South African gold sector companies said on Friday they were studying a court ruling against them allowing class action suits by thousands of workers suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis and had not decided whether to appeal the verdict.

The High Court gave the green light for a class action suit seeking damages from the gold mining sector on behalf of thousands of miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis and tuberculosis while working underground.

The defendants in the case include Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold , African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American, which have formed the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group to deal with such issues. (Reporting by TJ Strydom and Zimasa Mpemyama; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

