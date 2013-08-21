FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's biggest mine union to take strike vote in gold sector
#Africa
August 21, 2013 / 8:31 PM / in 4 years

S.Africa's biggest mine union to take strike vote in gold sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday it would ballot its members this week on whether to go on strike after wage talks in the gold sector stalled.

“We will go and consult with our members and put it to a vote. We are going to strike there is no question about it, I just can’t say when,” NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.

The country’s chamber of mines said it was still in talks with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and the Solidarity union, but NUM matters the most as it represents about 64 percent of the workforce in the gold mines. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Sherilee Lakmidas; Additional reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard)

