FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's AMCU union rejects wage hike from gold producers - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's AMCU union rejects wage hike from gold producers - spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Chamber of Mines comment, detail)

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Members of South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Sunday rejected a wage offer from gold producers of increases of up to 17 percent, spokesman Manzini Zungu said.

Gold firms Sibanye Gold and AngloGold Ashanti last week offered an additional 1,000 rand ($80) a month to entry-level workers, while Harmony Gold offered 500 rand a month.

“Harmony’s offer has messed it up, the offer is too low for the members,” Zungu said after a mass rally at Sibanye’s Beatrix mine.

The AMCU union is demanding a more than doubling in wages but gold companies say they cannot afford such increases as they battle falling prices and rising costs.

The union will meet with the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday to officially reject what the gold companies called a “final offer”.

“The final offer is just that - final,” spokeswoman for the Chamber Charmane Russell said. The Chamber would wait until Tuesday to hear from the AMCU, she said.

$1 = 12.6710 rand Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.