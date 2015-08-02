UPDATE 1-South Africa's AMCU union rejects wage hike from gold producers - spokesman

(Adds Chamber of Mines comment, detail)

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Members of South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Sunday rejected a wage offer from gold producers of increases of up to 17 percent, spokesman Manzini Zungu said.

Gold firms Sibanye Gold and AngloGold Ashanti last week offered an additional 1,000 rand ($80) a month to entry-level workers, while Harmony Gold offered 500 rand a month.

“Harmony’s offer has messed it up, the offer is too low for the members,” Zungu said after a mass rally at Sibanye’s Beatrix mine.

The AMCU union is demanding a more than doubling in wages but gold companies say they cannot afford such increases as they battle falling prices and rising costs.

The union will meet with the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday to officially reject what the gold companies called a “final offer”.

“The final offer is just that - final,” spokeswoman for the Chamber Charmane Russell said. The Chamber would wait until Tuesday to hear from the AMCU, she said.