UPDATE 2-South Africa gold producers, unions wrangle over welfare pact

By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - South African gold producers said on Thursday they would present unions with a package of welfare-boosting measures when wage talks begin next week, but the unions said they were interested only in money.

The talks, which include Africa’s top bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye Gold and Harmony Gold, come at a time when the industry is grappling with depressed prices, falling production and rising costs.

Elize Strydom, the chief negotiator for South Africa’s Chamber of Mines that groups gold producers, said their offer would include proposals to tackle employee debt, an issue linked to high wage demands.

“The social compact will include sharing the gains if the gold price goes up and if the price goes down, sharing the pain,” she said. Strydom added that a “financial model” would also be proposed but did not elaborate.

The response from the sector’s biggest unions, which are seeking wage increases ranging from around 80 percent to more than 100 percent for their lowest-paid members in the talks that start on Monday, was uncompromising.

“We don’t need schemes. We want the money now,” Joseph Mathunjwa, leader of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, told a news conference.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it would not back down on its wage targets.

“If they put something on the table which improves the lives of our employees we will accept it but it needs to be added to our demands. We will not water them down,” NUM deputy general secretary William Mabapa told Reuters.

When South African gold producers and unions sat down for wage talks two years ago, bullion’s price was around $1,250 an ounce, Johannesburg’s Gold Mining Index was near 1,300, and Harmony was losing money.

The industry now looks even bleaker.

The spot price is below $1,200, the Gold Mining Index is down 20 percent. Harmony remains in the red.

According to the Chamber of Mines, costs between 2008 and 2014 rose on average by over 20 percent per year, driven by power prices and above-inflation wage increases. Production over the past decade has declined by almost 8 percent annually.

Worryingly for unions, the workforce on the mines has also been falling, to 119,000 last year from almost 180,000 in 2004.

But labour militancy has been on the rise, spurred by perceptions that, two decades after the end of apartheid, income disparities remain too high and wages too low. (Editing by James Macharia and Dale Hudson)