South Africa's ANC leaders approve Gordhan's removal - ANN7

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress party have approved the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, ANN7 television reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, one of the ANC's top six, told Reuters he could not comment on the report.

ANN7 also reported that Brian Molefe, ex-head of state utility Eskom, and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, were not in the running to replace Gordhan. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)