5 months ago
South Africa's ANC top six split on whether to fire Gordhan - sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's ANC top six split on whether to fire Gordhan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) are divided down the middle on whether to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, two sources told Reuters.

President Jacob Zuma, who is part of the top six wants to replace Gordhan and has the support of Chairwoman Baleka Mbete and Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, the sources said.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize want Gordhan to remain and have expressed their opinion to Zuma, the sources said.

Zuma does not need the support of the top six to hire and fire ministers but should top ANC members openly criticise his decision it would likely weaken his position in the party. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

