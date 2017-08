JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

A Reuters witness saw Gordhan at Johannesburg's international airport. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)