5 months ago
South Africa's Gordhan will "open a new chapter" if sacked as finance minister
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's Gordhan will "open a new chapter" if sacked as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he will "open a new chapter" of his life if speculation that President Jacob Zuma is set to sack him proves correct.

Speaking after the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada, Gordhan told eNCA television: "You deal with it in a professional way ... and if one is told one's services are not required any longer, that's the end of one chapter, and we open a new chapter." (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

