South Africa's central bank says no special MPC in wake of market turmoil
December 14, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's central bank says no special MPC in wake of market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The South African central bank does not plan to call special meeting to discuss monetary policy despite a market turmoil stemming from the sacking of the finance minister, governor Lesetja Kganyago said Monday.

President Jacob Zuma appointed Pravin Gordhan on Sunday evening to replace the relatively unknown David van Rooyen, whose four days in the job were marked by a major sell-off in the rand, stock and bond markets. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by by James Macharia)

