JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s incoming finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be sworn in at 0800 GMT on Monday, he told Reuters on Sunday, after President Jacob Zuma restored him to the post he held until 2014.

“I‘m not in the job yet. Not until I‘m sworn in tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.” local time, he told Reuters. Gordhan said a news conference was scheduled for 1000 GMT on Monday after his swearing in.