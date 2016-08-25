FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Africa deputy president urges govt agencies not to wage war over finmin
August 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

S.Africa deputy president urges govt agencies not to wage war over finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday government agencies should not wage war against each other, in reference to a police investigation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan is facing an investigation over a suspected surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the tax service.

Speaking at a funeral service for a former cabinet minister, Ramaphosa said: "The minister of finance is today almost facing what could be arrest. It's something that should concern us." (Reporting by James Macharia)

