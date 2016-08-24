FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa finmin says Treasury managing to remain "fiscally credible"
August 24, 2016

South Africa finmin says Treasury managing to remain "fiscally credible"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that the domestic growth outlook remained bleak, reiterating that economic expansion would be close to zero percent this year as forecast by the central bank.

Gordhan however said the economy was resilient, and Treasury would be sticking to its fiscal targets.

"I want to argue that we have been capable of making the tough decisions. We've shaved budget after budget, number after number to remain fiscally credible," he told the Chamber of Commerce in Cape Town.

Africa's most industrialised country narrowly avoided downgrades to subinvestment status in a round of reviews by the three major ratings agencies in the first half of the year, but is teetering on the brink of recession.

Gordhan, who said earlier that he would not appear before police who had requested him to meet them over an investigation into a suspected rogue spy unit in the tax service, did not speak about the controversy, which led to sharp losses in the rand and government bonds. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
