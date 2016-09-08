FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's finance minister says up to Zuma whether he remains in office
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

South Africa's finance minister says up to Zuma whether he remains in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is facing an investigation by police that the opposition has called a "witch-hunt", said on Thursday that whether he remained in office was up to President Jacob Zuma.

Gordhan, who was responding to a question at an event in Cape Town on his tenure as finance minister, said that cabinet appointments were at the behest of Zuma.

"If required to deliver the budget in February I will be willing to do that," he said referring the country's annual budget speech delivered by the finance minister.

Police are investigating Gordhan over the activities of a surveillance unit set up years ago when he headed the tax service, a probe that has rocked markets and raised concerns over a possible sovereign credit downgrade this year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

