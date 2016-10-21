FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
S.Africa's Treasury backs Gordhan's affidavit on Gupta-owned companies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

S.Africa's Treasury backs Gordhan's affidavit on Gupta-owned companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Treasury on Friday supported a court application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan linking Oakbay Investments and its owners, who have close ties to President Jacob Zuma, to suspicious transactions.

Gordhan said in a court affidavit that 6.8 billion rand ($485 million) in payments made by Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and companies they control and other individuals with the same surname had been reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012.

The Gupta-owned Oakbay has said the Gordhan affidavit is flawed, and that they would challenge it in a court.

"This will provide an opportunity for all issues to be properly ventilated in an open court," the Treasury said in a statement.

$1 = 14.0277 rand Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.