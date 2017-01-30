FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Africa's Gordhan alleges campaign by Guptas against Treasury
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's Gordhan alleges campaign by Guptas against Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organised campaign" against him and the Treasury.

Gordhan also denied in the affidavit that he had a vendetta against the Guptas as claimed in court documents filed by the Gupta family on Jan. 20. The Gupta brothers had accused Gordhan of planning to diminish their business.

This affidavit had been filed in response to one issued by Gordhan in October linking them and their firm to suspicious transactions made by Indian-born Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta. The Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

The Gupta brothers' lawyer were not available to comment on Monday. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.