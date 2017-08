May 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's elite Hawks police unit has no plans to arrest finance minister Pravin Gordhan as part of an investigation into a surveillance operation set up by the Revenue Service during his time in charge, a spokesman said on Monday.

"He is not a suspect," Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters, adding that the unit was not singling out Gordhan in its investigation of the surveillance unit, (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)